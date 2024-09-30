'Weekend warrior' workouts can be just as beneficial as daily exercise, study finds

(WXYZ) — New research shows that getting the recommended amount of exercise in a short period, like on the weekend, can boost brain health just as much as spreading it out over the week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that adults get 150 minutes of moderate to intense exercise each week. How can both approaches benefit our brains?

We know that regular weekly exercise is linked to many health benefits. But it wasn’t clear if being a “weekend warrior,” or cramming all of your exercise into one or two days, would help brain health as much as spreading it out.

So, in this study, researchers followed over 75,000 people from the United Kingdom who wore activity trackers. The results showed that weekend warriors had a similar lower risk of dementia, stroke, Parkinson’s disease, depression and anxiety as those who were regularly active throughout the week.

So, how does exercise help brain health? Moderate to vigorous physical activity increases blood flow in the body and brain. This helps deliver oxygen and important nutrients to cells while getting rid of harmful waste.

Increased blood flow also supports the growth of new nerve fibers and blood vessels. It reduces plaque buildup, inflammation and free radicals.

Plus, it boosts antioxidants and releases feel-good chemicals in the brain that make us happier and more content. Physical activity can also help with your thinking, problem-solving and learning abilities.

Our bodies work best when we move every day. But if you only exercise on the weekend, be careful and don’t overdo it. Exercising sporadically or too intensely can lead to injuries. So, listen to your body and take a break if you start feeling pain or anything unusual.

Also, include a proper warmup and cooldown and give your body time to recover after harder workouts.

Now, if you haven’t exercised in a while, it’s a good idea to talk to your family doctor before getting started. And keep in mind that you don’t need to go all out to reap benefits. Simple activities like taking the stairs, gardening and walking can make a big difference.

The key is to stay active. One study showed that cognitive decline is almost twice as common in inactive adults compared to those who stay active.

So, while the weekend warrior approach can work for some, it’s still a good idea to aim for some activity most days of the week, aiming for at least 150 minutes of moderate to intensity physical activity each week.

