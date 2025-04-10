Weight loss trend 'SkinnyTok' raises red flags for health experts and comes with risks

(WXYZ) — A trending tag is pushing weight loss advice that may actually do more harm than good. It's called “SkinnyTok,” and health experts are raising red flags.

I get asked about diet trends all the time by my patients. SkinnyTok is one that’s been coming up a lot. So, what is it?

Well, the SkinnyTok hashtag connects to content that at first glance might look like fitness tips or motivation. But a closer look shows it’s all about being thin and it pushes extreme weight loss methods.

You’ll see so-called advice like eating just one small meal a day, living only on fruit or drinking lots of fluids like water or coffee to avoid feeling hungry. Then, there are messages like “Food shouldn’t bring you joy,” “You don’t need a treat — you’re not a dog” and “Hunger isn’t an emergency.” These are often wrapped up in buzzwords like “discipline” or “tough love” — but really, it’s toxic motivation.

Also, SkinnyTok can be risky if followed long term. People could end up with:



Electrolyte imbalances that could affect their heart

Hormonal changes that mess with metabolism

Nutrient deficiencies that drain energy and affect brain function

Constant stress and anxiety around food

And even a higher risk of eating disorders

Beyond the physical health risks, shame is used to push changes. But shaming yourself doesn’t help and can really be damaging emotionally.

Research shows that extreme weight loss and fad diets don’t work in the long term. They are not sustainable. Most people gain the weight back and it can actually be harder to lose it again later.

As for what I tell my patients: focus on habits that promote long-term health — the kind you can stick with. Eat regular meals with balanced portions. Stay hydrated. Choose whole, nutrient-rich foods that give your body what it needs. And, as a bonus, you’ll help prevent serious diseases like cancer, heart disease and diabetes.

On top of that, your body deserves respect — it’s working hard for you. So please, don’t shame yourself. Instead, self-compassion goes a lot further when it comes to real, lasting change.

Now, if weight loss is your goal, I recommend talking to your doctor or a registered dietitian. What works for one person might not work for you. And it’s not about chasing a trend. It’s about finding what truly supports your health and helps you feel your best for the long run.

