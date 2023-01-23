We'll gain more than 2 minutes of daylight every day for the next four months

If you're tired of the sun coming up late and going down early, we have some good news for you.

According to 7 First Alert Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes, we're gaining more daylight every day, and it'll happen for the next few months.

Kevin said that we'll gain more than two minutes of daylight every day until May 17. That means we're looking at gaining daylight for the next 114 days.

Here's what the sunrise and sunset times look like in the next few months.

Jan. 23:

7:53 a.m. sunrise

5:34 p.m. sunset

Feb. 1

7:45 a.m. sunrise

5:46 p.m. sunset

March 1

7:07 a.m. sunrise

6:21 p.m. sunset

(Daylight Saving Time begins on March 12 and clocks shift forward)

March 12

7:49 a.m. sunrise

7:34 p.m. sunset

April 1

7:15 a.m. sunrise

7:57 p.m. sunset

May 1

6:27 a.m. sunrise

8:31 p.m. sunset

May 17

6:09 a.m. sunrise

8:48 p.m. sunset