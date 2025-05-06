WeRun313 hosting annual shoe giveaway Tuesday with 1,200 pairs available

WeRun313 is hosting its sixth annual community shoe donation, where the organization will give away more than 1,000 shoes.

They partnered with Playmakers and Gazelle Sports to gift over 1,200 gently used running shoes.

"One of our big goals is to break down social barriers to running, and we know that having a quality pair of running shoes can make all the difference," WeRun313 said in its Instagram post.

This year, the giveaway has moved to the Northwest Activities Center to better serve the local community. It's located at 18100 Meyers Rd. in Detroit, and will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Those interested in getting a pair are encouraged to fill out the form here.

Founded in 2019 by Lance Woods and Joe Robinson, WeRun313 kicks off its 2025 season this week with the Two Mile Tuesday run. They also have 5K/10K Thursdays and long runs on Sundays, plus different races and events.