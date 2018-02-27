West Bloomfield issues Boil Water Advisory for homes near Greer Road

(WXYZ) - Effective immediately, West Bloomfield has issued boil water advisories because of a 16-inch water main break along Greer Road.

The Boil Water Advisory was issued for the following areas:

East of Hiller and North of Greer roads

Welling Woods #1 and #2

Wellington Meadows sub

Woodlands of West Bloomfield sub

People in those areas may experience lower than normal water pressure.

Boil Water Instructions:

Bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute. Let it cool and the water can be used for ice, drinking, washing food, preparing baby formula and food and pets.

Do NOT drink water from the tap.