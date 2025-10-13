West Bloomfield police warn of national AI prank with fake photos of 'intruder'

(WXYZ) — The West Bloomfield Police Department is urging parents to talk to their kids about a new TikTok trend that has people using artificial intelligence to prank others into thinking there is an intruder in their home.

According to police, the national “AI Homeless Man Prank” is when people use AI to create fake images of an intruder inside a home to scare family members or roommates.

West Bloomfield police said they had a similar situation recently reported to them and are warning of the repercussions.

Police say these pranks can create panic, lead to dangerous reactions and waste emergency resources.

“What seems funny online could have serious emotional and or legal consequences,” West Bloomfield PD wrote in a post on Facebook.

