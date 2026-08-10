West Bloomfield Twp man dies while diving in Florida Keys

MARATHON, Fla. (WXYZ) — A West Bloomfield Township man is dead after being found unresponsive while diving in Marathon, Florida, on Monday morning, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office in Florida Keys.

We're told this happened off Marathon, Florida, with police officials and the U.S. Coast Guard responding to help the man.

Police say that Stephen Matheny was pulled from the water around 11:20 a.m. First responders attempted CPR, but attempts were unsuccessful.

Matheny was taken to the Fisherman's Hospital in Marathon, where he was pronounced dead.

A cause of death is being investigated, but officials say that foul play is not believed to be a factor.