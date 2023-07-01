Watch Now
West Hollywood minimum hourly wage tops $19, highest of any US city

DAMIAN DOVARGANES/ASSOCIATED PRESS
An advertisement paid by the Nevada Commission on Economic Development, bearing a California state flag, missing its recognizable California bear, is shown Thursday, Jan. 26, 2006, in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Silver State officials are launching an $500,000 advertising blitz in their latest attempt to lure California companies across the border. Dozens of firms have relocated to Nevada in recent years, weary over California's comparatively high insurance costs and taxes. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Posted at 4:21 PM, Jul 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-01 16:21:09-04

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — West Hollywood now has the highest minimum wage of any U.S. city.

Pay zoomed to $19.08 an hour Saturday. Workers in West Hollywood welcomed the increase amid rising rent, gas and food prices.

Employers grumbled about growing labor costs that they say could drive them out of business.

The minimum wage also went up in other cities on Saturday. San Francisco's minimum wage increased more than a $1 to $18.07 an hour.

Los Angeles is now $16.78 an hour, and the minimum wage in Washington, D.C. is $17.

Hotel workers in Santa Monica, California, and some hotel workers in Los Angeles saw their minimum pay climb to $19.73 on Saturday.

