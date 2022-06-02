West Michigan community remembers, honors murder-suicide victims

WYOMING, Mich. (WXMI) — The Wyoming community is coming together to remember two children and their mom who police say were killed in a murder-suicide.

Wednesday afternoon, police released those victims' names. Now, their friends are saying their goodbyes to the two young girls.

More than 100 people filled the Holy Name of Jesus Parish pews Wednesday. They gathered to share a moment to remember and pray for the sisters, 13-year-old Joelin Hernandez-Landa and 11-year-old Ayzy Hernandez-Landa.

The community is gathering to remember Joelin Hernández Landa and Ayzy Leyn Hernández Landa. https://t.co/O7Xtf5uUdt pic.twitter.com/eNZfPiuBwO — Matt Witkos Reporter (@matt_witkos) June 1, 2022

"I had a good friendship. It was I don't know how to describe it. But we had a good relationship," Maritca Angeles Gonzales said.

The two girls went to San Juan Diego Academy in Wyoming for the past three years, where they made lots of friends.

Family photos 33-year-old Liliana Landa-Sanchez, 13-year-old Joelin Hernandez-Landa and 11-year-old Ayzy Hernandez-Landa



"It's just why, like, that's just crazy to me. Like I don't really know what to say I don't have words," Angela Perez Hernandez said.

Daniela Rios knew Ayzy for several years and says she's heartbroken that the friend she trusted everything with is now gone.

"It was very good. I tell her secrets, she never. She was quiet. I trusted her. I talked to her about what I wanted," Rios added.

The girls and their mother, Liliana Landa-Sanchez, were killed at their home off Godfrey early Tuesday morning.

Wyoming police say Liliana's boyfriend, 43-year-old Oscar Moran-Hernandez, killed the woman and her two daughters, with the motive still unknown.

"It's just a terrible, terrible loss. For all of us, for the family for the whole school community, and the whole community in general," San Juan Diego Principal Kristina Martinez Precious told FOX17, WXYZ's Grand Rapids sister station.

The principal says they have a renewed focus on what to watch out for regarding child, domestic and substance abuse.

"We have been sharing resources online and talking with counselors, with Child Protective Services. Yeah, we're just trying to process and to get resources to our staff as quickly as possible," she added.

Names Released in Wyoming Murder Suicide, Family Wants Burials in Mexico

Three other kids were in the home at the time of the shooting: a 5-year-old and a 2-year-old, whom Oscar and Liliana had together. They're now in the care of a relative. A 9-year-old was also there, though his relationship with the family is still unclear.

A family member who lives in Mexico spoke fondly of the mom and her daughters.

The family hopes to bring Liliana and her girls back to Mexico to be laid to rest.

If you'd like to help the family, they set up a GoFundMe page for donations.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help or is considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org