Westbound I-696 closed in Oak Park for road rage shooting investigation

Posted at 4:19 PM, Jul 23, 2021
OAK PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are investigating an apparent road rage shooting on I-696.

The westbound lanes of the freeway are closed at Bermuda/Mohawk for the investigation.

Police say the incident happened at westbound I-696 at Coolidge. A tow truck driver reported the driver of the suspect vehicle was unhappy he was in the way and shot out the back window of the tow truck.

The driver then fled the scene. No description has been released either of the driver or the passenger vehicle.

No injuries have been reported.

