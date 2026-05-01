Westbound I-696 ramp to Lahser/M-10/Telegraph closing Monday through late summer

(WXYZ) — Drivers along westbound I-696 will have to deal with another major closure starting next week through the summer.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the westbound I-696 exit to Lahser Rd./M-10/US-24 will be closed starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 4.

Watch below: What to know about the months-long ramp closures on I-75 & I-696

What to know about the months-long ramp closures on I-75 & I-696

MDOT said that the closure will last through the summer.

Other current ramp/lane closures at the I-696/I-75 interchange are:



Westbound I-696 has two lanes open from Dequindre Road to I-75.

The westbound I-696 ramp to southbound I-75 is closed through late summer. Detour: Southbound M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue) and westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) to southbound I-75.

The westbound I-696 ramp to northbound I-75 is closed through late summer. Detour: Northbound M-53 (Van Dyke Avenue) and westbound M-59 to northbound I-75.

The northbound and southbound I-75 ramps to westbound I-696 are closed through late summer. Detour: Westbound M-102 (8 Mile Road) and northbound M-10 to westbound I-696.

The northbound and southbound I-75 ramps to eastbound I-696 remain open.

The eastbound I-696 ramps to northbound and southbound I-75 that were closed last year will remain closed until the project is completed.

Eastbound I-696 remains closed and detoured from M-10 to I-75 through late 2026 with westbound I-696 traffic currently shifted over to the newly rebuilt eastbound side near the I-75 interchange.

All westbound I-696 ramps remain closed except for M-1 Woodward Ave., which will be closed from late May through late Summer, and Southfield Rd., which will be closed from late summer through late fall.