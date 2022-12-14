Westbound I-94 near Haggerty Road closes after woman hit by cars

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two metro Detroit freeways closed Tuesday night after two separate incidents.

Around 8 p.m, westbound I-94 near Haggerty Road in Van Buren Township closed after Michigan State Police said a woman’s body was found.

Troopers say the woman, who has not yet been identified, was hit several times. The first vehicle that hit her pulled off the freeway near Belleville Road.

Additional details about this incident weren’t immediately available. 7 Action News is working to learn more.

Also Tuesday night, westbound I-696 closed at Orchard Lake Road. It has since reopened. It’s unclear at this time what caused that closure.

