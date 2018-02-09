Westbound I-96 at Fowlerville Rd. closed in Livingston Co. due to crash

Light Snow
(WXYZ) - Westbound lanes of I-96 at Fowlerville Road in Livingston County were closed Friday due to a crash.
No more information has been given.
WB I-96 at Fowlerville Rd Exit 129
Freeway Closed
Due to a Crash
Livingston County— MDOT - Ann Arbor (@MDOT_A2) February 9, 2018
