Westbound I-96 back open at Farmington after police chase ends with car fire

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Westbound I-96 is back open after Farmington Rd. in Livonia following a police chase of a stolen vehicle, 7 News Detroit has learned.

According to Livonia police, a vehicle was stolen out of Dearborn on Wednesday, and Michigan State Police notified Dearborn police that the vehicle was spotted.

That's when the vehicle began running, and Dearborn police used the grappler to stop the suspect's vehicle.

Police say the driver tried to escape from the grappler, which led to a small car fire. Crews had to come and put out the fire.

Three people are in custody, police say, and no one was injured.

