Westbound I-96 near Milford Road to remain closed until Tuesday for crash cleanup

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Monday afternoon that westbound I-96 will remain closed between Milford Road and Kent Lake Road until Tuesday.

The freeway closure began Monday morning after a crash in Oakland County.

Heads up-WB 96 CLOSED from Milford Rd to Kent Lake thru early Tues am for continued crash clean up and hazmat clean up. — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) April 24, 2023

The closure until Tuesday morning rush hour is to allow time for “truck removal, guard rail repair and hazardous material clean up on the road and side slope,” according to MDOT.