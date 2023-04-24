Watch Now
News

Actions

Westbound I-96 near Milford Road to remain closed until Tuesday for crash cleanup

Crash on WB I-96
Scripps
Crash on WB I-96<br/>
Crash on WB I-96
Posted at 4:12 PM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 16:12:57-04

(WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Monday afternoon that westbound I-96 will remain closed between Milford Road and Kent Lake Road until Tuesday.

The freeway closure began Monday morning after a crash in Oakland County.

The closure until Tuesday morning rush hour is to allow time for “truck removal, guard rail repair and hazardous material clean up on the road and side slope,” according to MDOT.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!