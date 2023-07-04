Watch Now
News

Actions

Westbound portion of Blue Water Bridge to close starting Wednesday

Blue Water Bridge
Paul Sancya/AP
The twin spans of the Blue Water Bridge loom over the St. Clair River in Port Huron, Mich., looking to Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The Canada-U.S. border will be closed to non-essential traffic in both directions "by mutual consent," the leaders of both countries confirmed Wednesday as efforts across the continent to contain COVID-19. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Blue Water Bridge
Posted at 11:37 AM, Jul 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-04 11:37:30-04

(WXYZ) — Starting Wednesday, the Federal Bridge Corporation Limited (FBCL) will close the westbound portion of the Blue Water Bridge for maintenance. Both directions of traffic will be carried out on the eastbound portion, with one lane being reserved for westbound traffic entering the U.S and two lanes being reserved for eastbound traffic heading towards Canada.

Dedicated lanes for commuter pass holders and buses can’t be accommodated and vehicles carrying wide loads will be restricted to 11 feet.

The FBCL expects the closure to last until October 23.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Good morning Detroit: Send us your video & be on TV