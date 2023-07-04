Westbound portion of Blue Water Bridge to close starting Wednesday

(WXYZ) — Starting Wednesday, the Federal Bridge Corporation Limited (FBCL) will close the westbound portion of the Blue Water Bridge for maintenance. Both directions of traffic will be carried out on the eastbound portion, with one lane being reserved for westbound traffic entering the U.S and two lanes being reserved for eastbound traffic heading towards Canada.

Dedicated lanes for commuter pass holders and buses can’t be accommodated and vehicles carrying wide loads will be restricted to 11 feet.

The FBCL expects the closure to last until October 23.