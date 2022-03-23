Western Michigan boy, 3, dies after being struck by tractor

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 3-year-old western Michigan boy died after being struck by a tractor in Ottawa County, police said.

After the boy was hit by the tractor around 3 p.m. Monday at a farm in Ottawa County’s Blendon Township, first responders were dispatched to the scene and attempted life-saving measures.

But despite their efforts, the Hudsonville boy died, the county sheriff’s office said.

Police said the tractor that struck the boy was being driven by a 21-year-old man.

The fatal accident remains under investigation. The boy’s name has not been released by authorities.