WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Investigators say a natural gas leak may have caused a house explosion that rocked a Westland neighborhood Monday evening.

Westland home explosion marks fifth in metro Detroit in seven months

Westland Fire Marshal Kelly Eggers told 7 News Detroit that the blast happened inside a vacant home on Calhoun Court near Merriman Road and Michigan Avenue.

The explosion is part of a troubling trend across metro Detroit, where at least five home or apartment explosions have occurred in the last seven months, including incidents in Orion Township, Detroit, Southgate and Garden City.

'Big kaboom': Explosion severely damages home in Westland, no one hurt

Juliana Sanchez, who lives down the street, was one of the first to call 911 after hearing the explosion around 6:50 p.m.

“I kept smelling gas, but I didn’t know where it was coming from,” Sanchez said. “Then, there was a loud boom. It was pretty scary.”

Sanchez captured cellphone video of the immediate aftermath, showing debris scattered across the yard where the home once stood. Fortunately, no one was inside at the time. Neighbors say the home has been vacant and is owned by a property company.

Web extra: Neighbor talks about aftermath of explosion

Jamie Timmer, who says his mother used to live in the home, pointed out where the stove was once located.

“Right here where this window is at would be where the stove was, so the gas line is down the middle of the house,” Timmer said.

Eggers confirmed that investigators discovered an open gas line valve inside the home that appeared to have been disconnected from an appliance.

“We did find a valve open,” Eggers said. “It looks like it was removed from an appliance. The Consumers Energy meter was clean, so we do not believe the leak originated there.”

Web extra: Westland fire marshal on explosion

Eggers said while the number of recent explosions might seem alarming, they are not entirely uncommon.

“It’s unfortunately the cost of doing business, so to speak,” he said.

Still, the fire marshal emphasized the importance of safety when dealing with gas lines or appliances. He urged homeowners to call the fire department immediately if they smell gas in or around their home.

“We have equipment. We can use to determine if there is actually a gas leak,” Eggers said. “Always make sure your gas lines are shut off before disconnecting any appliances.”

Sanchez said her family will definitely be taking more precautions.

“If that would have happened to our house or even a house closer to us, it could have been detrimental,” she said.

