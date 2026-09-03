Westland middle school student says she was beaten in hallway, family upset over school's response

WESTLAND, Mich. — An 8th-grade student at Stevenson Middle School in Westland says she was attacked by a classmate in a school hallway Tuesday morning, and her family says school officials failed to notify them promptly after the incident.

13-year-old Serena Sedlarik shared video of the attack, which shows a classmate pulling her to the ground and punching her in the hallway around 7:30 a.m.

WATCH Megan's full report here:

Middle school student beaten in hallway at Stevenson Middle School in Westland

"This girl just snuck up behind me and started beating on me," Serena said.

WXYZ

Serena's younger brother, a 6th grader, witnessed the attack.

"My brother had to watch it, he was bawling his eyes out," Serena said.

Her father, Anthony Sedlarik, said the incident has traumatized the entire family.

"I am holding back tears right now just talking about it but the voice, the fear, is something I will never forget," Anthony said.

WXYZ Serena and Anthony Sedlarik

Anthony said his daughter called him frantically moments after the fight.

"I was a wreck. Her voice was frantic, she was just tears, I could barely make out what she was saying. And I am on the road driving to Lansing for Amazon and I just felt so helpless," Anthony said.

Serena says a school safety officer helped her after the attack, but her parents were not called by the school immediately afterward. Serena said she had to call her father herself to be picked up.

"I called so that I could get picked up because no one called," Serena said.

Anthony said that responsibility should not have fallen on his daughter.

"That shouldn't have been left on her to reach out to me. She already had went through what she went through," Anthony said.

Anthony said the school principal did not call until Wednesday.

The district released this statement:

"Wayne-Westland Community Schools is investigating an incident involving students that occurred at Stevenson Middle School. District and school administrators have been in contact with the parents and guardians of the students.

While we cannot disclose information about the students who are involved in this matter, we can emphasize that the safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our top priority."

-Catherine Cost, Ed.D.

The Sedlarik family has kept their children home from school since the incident.

"She does not want to come back here, and I don't blame her," Anthony said.

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