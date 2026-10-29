Westland offers up to $100K to bring new restaurants into vacant buildings

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — The city of Westland is putting money on the table in hopes of bringing new restaurants to vacant buildings around the community.

City leaders have launched a grant program aimed at attracting full-service, sit-down restaurants to existing vacant restaurant spaces.

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Westland offering up to $100K to attract new restaurantsg new restaurants into vacant buildings

One potential location is the former Big Boy at Wayne and Hunter, which has been closed since 2019.

“I think that’d be great,” Westland resident Hailey Kramer said. “We don’t have very many good restaurants around here. So, that would be really great.”

Other vacant restaurant locations include the former 2Booli 2Go and the former Aubree’s on Warren Road near Newburgh.

“Oh, yeah, it’s been vacant for forever,” Westland resident Jordan Laird said.

Tony Geftos The former Aubree's on Warren Rd. near Newburgh is a candidate for Westland's grant incentive program

Alex Garza, Westland’s chief business development officer, said the city sees a need for more dining options.

“We need more full-service sit-down restaurants in the city,” Garza said.

Under the new program, qualifying restaurant owners can receive a $50,000 grant for upgrades to an existing vacant building. Garza said the grant could reach as much as $100,000, depending on the request.

Garza also said the city is encouraging food truck operators who may be ready to make the move into a permanent location.

“Absolutely, and we encourage food trucks to look to brick & mortars in the city,” Garza said.

Tony Geftos This former Big Boy at the corner of Wayne and Hunter in Westland has stood vacant since 2019

The city also offers a separate grant of up to $25,000 for exterior improvements.

Some residents said they have noticed restaurants leaving the area and would welcome new businesses taking their place.

“You know, some stuff has come back, but some stuff has unfortunately closed down,” Canton Township resident Tiffany Williams said. “So, it’s nice that they’re trying to put money into the community.”

Garden City resident Bonnie Shaw said restaurant closures have caused her to travel farther to find places to eat.

“I love it because, you know, we frequent restaurants all around the area and we’ve noticed a lot of stuff is moving out of here and we haven’t had anything,” Shaw said. “I would love to have more restaurants in the area.”

Tony Geftos This building last housed 2Booli 2Go. A new owner could recieve a $50k-$100k restaurant incentive grant from the City of Westland.

Across from the former Aubree’s, a new 7 Brew is in its opening week. According to Garza, it does not qualify for the restaurant grant because it is not a full-service, sit-down restaurant.

Garza said a Scooter’s Coffee coming soon did receive the $25,000 façade grant.

For residents such as Garden City’s Jenny Sherk, bringing new businesses into the area would give people more options closer to home.

“The 7 Brew opening here, I think is so fun to get some more, like, popular things that a lot of people like in this area,” Sherk said. “I feel like I usually have to go, you know, take a bit of a drive to get to any place I like.”

City leaders hope the grants can serve as seed money to help fill vacant restaurant properties while expanding the number of dining options in Westland.

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