Westland parents charged after son shoots and kills himself with unsecured gun

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — The parents of a 5-year-old boy have been charged after he shot himself with an unsecured firearm in Westland last week and died, the prosecutor said.

The shooting happened on Nov. 7 around 8:40 p.m. on Alamo Court near South Venoy and Glenwood roads.

According to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, it’s alleged that the boy found an unsecured handgun in the home, fired it and shot himself in the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Timothy John Gravel, 32, and Heather Ashly LeBlanc, 29, were arraigned on Monday in connection to the shooting, Worthy said.

The Westland parents are both facing firearm charges related to unsafe storage.

“Another young child is dead because adults did not safely store their firearms - yes, that is plural. The death of this child was completely and totally preventable. This is the seventh one this year,” Worthy said.

Gravel was given a $50,000 cash/surety bond and LeBlanc received a $25,000 cash/surety bond. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Nov. 21 at 9 a.m. A preliminary examination is. Set for Nov. 27 at 9 a.m.

