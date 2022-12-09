Westland police searching for missing 73-year-old man reportedly in need of medication

(WXYZ) — Westland police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 73-year-old man who is reportedly in need of medication.

Police say Sotelo Covarrubias left his home in the 1800 block of Alberta between 2 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Friday

According to police, Covarrubias may be trying to make his way back to his old residence in Detroit in the 6000 block of Lonyo and that he may be taking Ford Road to try to get there.

Covarrubias is described as a white male, 5’ 8”, 170 pounds with brown eyes and brown & grey hair. Police did not have a clothing description or a description of the bicycle he may have been riding.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call police at 734-722-9600.