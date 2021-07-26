Westland taking proactive measures to fight back against mosquitoes

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — The City of Westland is taking proactive measures to fight back against mosquitoes.

The summer pest is out in full force and Westland is looking to keep residents safe. The Comprehensive Mosquito Abatement Program will help to eliminate larvae in standing water before hatching.

Beginning next week, The Department of Public Service will insert Natural G30 WSP Spinosad Briquettes to 7,300 catch basins in the community. These are areas that may be breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Remaining briquettes will be available to homeowner associations and residents with ponds and other breeding grounds.

“The City of Westland is committed to keeping our residents healthy and safe. With the recent influx of rain in our community, taking action against mosquitoes will help each resident enjoy Michigan’s summers and the amenities offered by our city,” says Mayor William R. Wild.

Approval was received by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and Westland says residents can be assured there will be no harm to surface water quality.

