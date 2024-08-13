Westland woman accused of intentionally hitting multiple vehicles & injuring man faces 13 charges

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Westland woman accused of intentionally hitting multiple vehicles and injuring two people over the weekend has been charged.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said April Marie Graves, 43, is facing 13 charges, including two counts of assault with intent to murder.

“I cannot think of a more stunning example of alleged criminal behavior of a driver behind the steering wheel of a motor vehicle. The result is severe injuries to two Wayne County citizens that will be with them for their lifetimes,” Worthy said in a statement.

A judge on Tuesday set the bond for Graves at $850,000. Following the arraignment, Graves fell to the floor before being escorted out of court by law enforcement.

Police say around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Graves was intoxicated and driving at a high rate of speed on Wildwood St. hitting multiple vehicles. Luke and Hailey Vinkso were unloading their car when Graves allegedly drove into them.

"We were putting those golf clubs in his trunk, and we had dinner in our hands and, get[ting] ready to come into the house and see the boys, and she floored her car and rammed him and pinned him ... and then she backed up, hit another car, and then came back and hit my car and crashed into him. That's the car he was under. Took the garage door off the hinges, and when I tried to reach into her car to turn her car off, she laughed in my face and then reversed it and put that red car through their garage," said Hailey Vinsko.

Hailey's mother, who ran over to help, said the woman also laughed at her.

"I had choice words. Obviously, I'm not going to say them, but she was laughing at me," said Tammy Osborn, mother of Hailey. "This is their house. This is where you're supposed to be safe and protected."

Hailey said they did not recognize the woman who went on the vehicle rampage.

"We've never seen her before in our entire lives. I have no idea who she is. I don't know, she was just down the street and we were the people that were on the road. We were the first people that she saw when she got into her car. So we're in the wrong time, wrong place, wrong time at our own house," she said.

The family said they are working to remain positive despite the challenges that remain ahead after Luke had to have part of his leg amputated.

"He's still in the ICU. He's stable. They are giving him another blood transfusion today. He's very sleepy, but he's staying positive, and we're taking one day at a time," said Hailey.