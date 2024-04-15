What could the weather be for the NFL Draft? Here's the temperature outlook

(WXYZ) — The NFL Draft is set to bring hundreds of thousands of people to Detroit next week, and with all of the events taking place outdoors, people will be watching the weather.

It takes place April 25-27 throughout Downtown Detroit. The draft stage itself is near Campus Martius Park, the NFL Experience is at Hart Plaza, and parks throughout downtown are hosting events.

The National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center has released its latest 8-14 day outlook showing the probability of temperature and precipitation for all of the U.S. It's valid for April 22-28, which includes the draft.

For Detroit, it has a slight chance to have above-average temperatures and near normal chance for precipitation.

We also looked at the past weather for April 25, 26 and 27 going back to 2000. In that time, only five years had no rain, however, 12 years also had either a trace of precipitation or less than .1 inch of rain.

For April 25, the high temperature for the day often ranged in the mid 50s to the low 70s, but some days got into the 70s and a couple of years has highs in the 80s.

On April 26, there were 10 years with no rain and eight years with either a trace or less than .1 inch. The average temps were similar to April 25.

Finally, for April 27, there were 12 years with no rain and nine years with either a trace or less than .1 inch.