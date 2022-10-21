Watch Now
News

Actions

What could this winter be like in Michigan? Here's the NOAA's prediction

The NOAA released its 2022-23 winter outlook for the United States on Thursday, showing that the U.S. will remain in a La Niña pattern. That normally means we'll have a wetter than normal winter. We're expected to have about average temperatures, with areas in the Western Great Lakes region to have some below-average temperatures.
Posted at 7:14 AM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 07:14:15-04

The NOAA released its 2022-23 winter outlook for the United States on Thursday, showing that the U.S. will remain in a La Niña pattern. But, what does that mean for Michigan?

That usually means we'll have a wetter than normal winter. In terms of temperatures, there is not a clear-cut trend, so it's safe to assume that we'll have about average temperatures in the area.

So, what does an average winter look like in Michigan? The best thought right now is to be near or above-average snowfall. In the average year, we get about 42 inches of snow in Detroit.

It's the same setup we had last winter, and we ended up with a few inches above the average snowfall.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!