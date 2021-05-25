What does law enforcement need to issue an AMBER Alert?

(WXYZ) — We've all likely received an AMBER Alert on our phone to make us aware of a missing or abducted child. But what criteria are needed by law enforcement for the alert to be issued?

For AMBER Alert approval to be granted, Michigan State Police says on its website that law enforcement must believe a child under the age of 18 has been abducted and is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death. They also say they need to have sufficient information available to give to the general public that could help with the safe recovery of the child and/or locating the suspect.

If your child goes missing, you should contact your nearest law enforcement agency or dial 9-1-1.

The law enforcement investigating the case will contact MSP if they believe the case warrants an AMBER Alert. If the request meets the criteria listed above, MSP will send out the AMBER Alert to radio and television stations through the Emergency Alert System.

To read more about how the Michigan AMBER Alert plan works, click here.

