What other airlines are doing to help stranded Spirit passengers

Amid the news that Spirit Airlines ceased operations early Saturday morning, travelers across the country are left stranded.

Those who had flights on Spirit are set to get a refund to their credit or debit cards, but Spirit said it would not help rebook people on other airlines.

Spirit offered flights from Detroit to dozens of cities around the country.

Several airlines have released statements and information for travelers who are looking to rebook on a new airline.

Check out the information from each airline below.

Delta

“If Spirit's shutdown affected your travel plans, we're here to help.

We're offering reduced, nonrefundable rescue fares for the next five days across all markets where Spirit operates, including domestic routes we serve nonstop and through one-stop connections at our hubs and routes in the U.S. & Latin America.”

United

United is offering price-capped, one-way tickets from more cities where Spirt flew through May 16.

American Airlines

“If your travel has been impacted, American Airlines is offering rescue fares in Main Cabin on select routes to help Spirit customers reach their destination.”

Frontier Airlines

“We are ready to support customers who may be impacted if Spirit Airlines ceases operations, with a focus on helping people continue their travel plans with low-fare options.”

JetBlue

“If your travel plans have been impacted by the suspension of Spirit Airlines’ operations, JetBlue is here to help you find alternative options.

To assist stranded customers with imminent travel to and from cities we serve, we're offering $99 one-way fares for travelers with proof of a valid Spirit itinerary for the same route for travel through May 6, 2026*. If you're stranded, call 1-800-JETBLUE to discuss your situation.”