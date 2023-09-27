What temperature counts as a fever? Medical experts explain when to worry

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — No one likes getting sick and having a fever, myself included. However, not all fevers are necessarily bad.

We often hear that the standard body temperature is 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit. But the truth is that a normal body temperature can fall within the range of 96 to 99 degrees Fahrenheit. Also, your body temp can fluctuate throughout the day. Typically, it’s lower in the morning and higher in the evening. Other factors, such as hot weather and physical activity, can affect body temperature. Plus, if you’re a woman, your body temperature slightly increases after ovulation.

So, what exactly qualifies as a fever?

A fever is when your body temperature measures 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. It’s usually a sign that something is not right, and your immune system has kicked into action. Germs really do not like higher temperatures. So, that’s why our body releases certain hormones to raise our core temperature when fighting off infections. I’d like to point out that you can develop a fever without actually being sick, like after receiving certain immunization shots, especially common childhood vaccinations.

For children under the age of three, the most accurate method is a rectal thermometer. For older kids and adults, there are several types to choose from, including mouth, ear and forehead thermometers. However, it’s best to take the temperature under the armpit or in the mouth. And whatever method you choose, stick with it for consistency.

As for when to see a doctor, any temperature over 100.4°F in infants under three months requires immediate medical attention. And if anyone’s fever lasts for three days, you should also see a doctor.

For older children, it's not so much the actual number but how they’re behaving. I recommend seeking medical care if a child also appears irritable, lethargic, feels unwell, or is not acting normally.

In adults, a fever accompanied by symptoms such as a bad headache, stiff neck, light sensitivity, chest pain, shortness of breath, confusion, or severe stomach pain should seek medical attention.

Remember, having a fever is not always bad and doesn’t mean you have a severe illness. Instead, it's more of a signal that your body's defense system is working hard to keep you healthy.