What the rollout of COVID-19 shots for ages 5 to 11 might look like

(WXYZ) — Now that Pfizer has asked the FDA to approve its COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11, what might the rollout for this age group look like?

For me personally, this is great news. I’m looking forward to when two of my sons in this younger age bracket can get vaccinated. Now, in regards to the rollout, that of course will be contingent upon the FDA and the CDC. Right now the FDA’s advisory group is currently set to discuss Pfizer’s data on Oct 26th. If the vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 are approved by the FDA - and the CDC also gives the thumbs up - then it’s possible that kids in this age group could start getting their first shot by Halloween or early November. However, I expect it’ll take time for sites to start receiving shipments. Pfizer has said that they have a sufficient supply for the initial rollout. But not every provider who asks for the vaccine will get a shipment sent to them in the first week. Remember, the kids' doses are smaller. It’s 10 micrograms compared to ages 12 and up who get 30 micrograms per dose. So the packages are smaller and shipped separately.

Now, I know parents who are eagerly waiting for the vaccine will want to know this next information. Who will be administering the shots and where? Right now, between 50% and 75% of pediatricians have enrolled and are planning to administer the vaccine to kids aged 5 to 11. So my first suggestion for parents is to reach out to their pediatrician’s office. If they’re not planning on vaccinating the kids, then please check local pharmacies. It’s also possible that vaccine clinics will be held at select schools.

In my opinion, COVID vaccines for kids aged 5 to 11 will help to rein in this pandemic. There are roughly 28 million American children in this age group. And getting them vaccinated will help keep them in school, keep them safer, and lessen the spread of the virus in our homes and communities.

