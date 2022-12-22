What to have in your car if driving during a winter storm

(WXYZ) — As we head towards the holidays and the potential of a winter storm grows, being stranded in a car during a winter weather event is a real possibility that many people often don’t prepare for.

According to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), nearly 70% of winter-related injuries happen in connection with a vehicle.

So here are some tips from AAA on how to plan ahead.

For starters, it's good to have an emergency car kit.

AAA suggests having a cell phone, car charger, and first aid kit stored in the glove compartment. Some snacks and water can be stored in the glove compartment as well and a blanket should be left inside the car to ensure extra warmth.

A flashlight and extra batteries are also recommended by AAA. As are rags, paper towels, and wet wipes.

Always keep a basic set of tools in the car including duct tape, jumper cables, ice scrapers/snow brush, shovel, gloves, etc.. And you may even want to consider investing in car emergency warning devices like road flares or reflectors to store in the car as well.

To see a full list of emergency car kit items or to learn more about how to prepare, click here.