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What to know about 3rd round of 'No Kings' protests in metro Detroit on Saturday

VIDEO: Thousands gather in Ann Arbor for No Kings protest
VIDEO: Thousands gather in Ann Arbor for No Kings protest
Posted

(WXYZ) — Another round of "No Kings" protests is being scheduled around the country, set to take place on Saturday, March 28.

Previous protests were held in June 2025 and October 2025.

Watch past coverage from previous protests in metro Detroit below

Thousands gather for 'No Kings' protests across Michigan opposing Trump policies

The events in metro Detroit are:

  • Algonac - 1 p.m.
  • Ann Arbor - 3 p.m.
  • Brighton - 12 p.m.
  • Canton - 11 a.m.
  • Chelsea - 12 p.m.
  • Detroit - 3 p.m.
  • Southwest Detroit - 12 p.m.
  • Dearborn - 1 p.m.
  • Farmington Hills - 1 p.m.
  • Ferndale - 12 p.m.
  • Grosse Pointe - 11 a.m.
  • Howell - 11 a.m.
  • Lake Orion - 4 p.m.
  • Lathrup Village - 1 p.m.
  • Livonia - 1 p.m.
  • Macomb Township - 11 a.m.
  • Milan - 12 p.m.
  • Monroe - 9:30 a.m.
  • Northville - 11 a.m.
  • Novi - 1 p.m.
  • Oak Park - 10:30 a.m.
  • Pontiac - 2 p.m.
  • Port Huron - 1 p.m.
  • Rochester & Rochester Hills - 11 a.m.
  • Rochester, Rochester Hills & Oakland Township - 2 p.m.
  • Romeo - 1 p.m.
  • Romulus - 3 p.m.
  • Saline - 10 a.m.
  • South Lyon - 1 p.m.
  • Taylor - 12 p.m.
  • Troy - 12 p.m.
  • Waterford - 12 p.m.
  • Wayne - 1 p.m.
  • West Bloomfield - 9 a.m.
  • Whitmore Lake - 12 p.m.
  • Wyandotte - 12 p.m.
  • Ypsilanti - 11 a.m.

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