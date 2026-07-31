What to know about crossing the multi-use path on the Gordie Howe International Bridge

(WXYZ) — While the Gordie Howe International Bridge officially opened to the public on Monday, the multi-use path won't open to walkers and bicyclists until Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the multi-use path will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day during the summer, with the last entry at 7 p.m.

Watch below: Coverage of the Gordie Howe International Bridge opening

Drivers arriving from Canada talk about Gordie Howe International Bridge

Gordie Howe Bridge designed to look like 'slapshot', speed border crossing

Officials are reminding people to bring your cross-border travel documents that are required upon entry/re-entry into both Canada and the United States.

There is no on-site parking at either port of entry. In Windsor, parking is available at the Malden Park trailhead, and in Detroit, parking is available at the Clark Park trailhead. Check local maps for public parking and learn more about amenities on either side of the border by visiting TWEPI and Visit Detroit.

Officials say that people should anticipate a one-way 20-minute crossing by bike or 45-minute crossing by foot. This does not include travel to and from the entrances/exits of the path or border processing times.

From entrance to exit, the path is 1.8 miles long and has an approximate 5% incline.

"Always signal your intentions, give pedestrians the right-of-way and know this is not a race. Enjoy your trip across the bridge at a low speed that allows you to react in time. (Maximum 20 km/h or 12 m/hr)," officials said. "To support a safe environment during anticipated times of high-volume activity, e-bikes are not permitted for use during the first few weeks."

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority is limiting the number of people who can be on the path at any one time over the initial opening days to support smooth operations, so be patient, officials said.

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