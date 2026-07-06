What to know about DTE's electric reliability credit for power outages after Friday's storm

(WXYZ) — Monday marks the third day for many people in metro Detroit without power following strong storms on Friday, July 3.

At its peak, more than 321,000 people were without power, according to the DTE outage map, which totals about 14% of DTE's service area.

Watch below: Power restoration efforts continue in Oakland County

Power restoration efforts continue in Oakland County

DTE Energy does offer reliability credits for problems with the power. Under their terms, Electric Reliability Credits are available in three different extended outages. Those terms are:



A power outage* of more than 16 hours due to an event that results in an interruption affecting 1% or less of DTE's electric customers.

A power outage* of more than 48 hours due to an event that results in an interruption affecting greater than 1% but less than 10% of DTE’s electric customers.

A power outage* of more than 96 hours under catastrophic conditions. Catastrophic conditions are defined as an event that results in an official state of emergency or an event that results in an interruption of 10% or more of DTE’s electric customers.

*A power outage consists of full or partial loss of service for longer than five minutes.

Under this situation, the reliability credit would kick in on Tuesday for residents who are still without power. That credit is for $42.

Watch below: Power restoration efforts continue in Wayne County

Power restoration efforts continue in Wayne County

You can learn more about the credits and apply for one here.

DTE does not provide credit for damages or losses resulting from storms or weather-related conditions, according to the website.

"Loss or damages including hotel/lodging, food loss, damaged appliances due to voltage surges, loss of wages/revenue or tree trim debris removal expenses," DTE's website said.