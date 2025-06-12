What to know about metro Detroit's 'No Kings' protests against Trump on Saturday

On the same day that a military parade is set to take place in Washington, DC, those who oppose President Donald Trump's administration are expected to protest across the country.

It's being called the "No Kings" protest and will happen throughout the United States on Saturday, June 14. On top of the Army's 250th anniversary, it is also Trump's 79th birthday and Flag Day.

According to a report in the Associated Press, the "No Kings" protests are being organized by the 50501 Movement, which, according to its website, stands for "50 protests. 50 states. One movement."

“They’ve defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services,” the group says on its website, referring to the Trump administration and its policies. “They’ve done this all while continuing to serve and enrich their billionaire allies.”

The No Kings Day of Defiance is expected to be the largest single-day mobilization since Trump returned to office, organizers said. Organizers said they are preparing for millions of people to take to the streets across all 50 states and commonwealths.

Across the country, there are nearly 2,000 protests planned, with more than a dozen in metro Detroit alone. Organizers say one of their core principles behind the protest is committing to nonviolent action.

Cities in metro Detroit that are expected to have protests are:



Ann Arbor

Belleville

Brighton

Chelsea

Dearborn

Detroit

Farmington Hills

Fenton

Ferndale

Howell

Livonia

Milan

Novi

Port Huron

Romeo

Roseville

Troy

Saline

Waterford

Wyandotte

On Wednesday, we spoke to Michigan Sen. Jim Runestad (R) about the ongoing protests across the country.

He says the city of Detroit and democrats have been making Trump's plan of action more difficult, refusing to follow orders.

"(Detroit is) officially not a sanctuary city, but they're doing everything they can to thwart ICE. Again, we have 40 million people coming into this country illegally, competing with housing for the working class. So working class in your lifetime is probably not going to be able to afford a house," he said.

Runestad added that "the President is trying to fulfill the campaign promise to the American people that was either to the number one or two most popular issue."

