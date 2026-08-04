(WXYZ) — Voters will be heading to the polls for Michigan's August primary on Tuesday, and primary races aren't the only thing people will be weighing in on.

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What to know about the Oakland Schools Regional Millage Enhancement Proposal

There are plenty of millages and proposals throughout Southeast Michigan, and many voters will also be weighing a decision that could impact local schools and tax bills for the next six years.

The Oakland County Enhancement Millage would provide schools with an additional $781 per student. The cost for property owners would be roughly $1.50 per year for every $1,000 of taxable value.

So what would that look like for people? If you own a house worth $200,000 in taxable value, your tax bill would increase by $300 per year.

Supporters say schools need the funding flexibility, while opponents say they want more transparency about how the money would be spent.

If approved, property owners would start to see the new fee on their winter tax bill as early as December. The millage would remain in effect for six years.

According to a Novi School District leader, this money could be used for anything — from transportation to athletics and more. They say the state's funding per student isn't enough, but the millage would give districts more flexibility in how they spend their money.

Still, not everyone is sold. Some voters question whether the added cost is worth it, while others say investing in local schools is well worth the price.

“I think people should be willing to pay a little extra because our education system really needs it right now," Kate Larvive, from Wixom, said.

“They’re not explaining where the money’s going to. I don’t think it’s gonna be localized enough for the kids in our district," Janet Wilson, from White Lake, said.

The school districts that are included in the millage are:

