What to know if you're attending Trump's rally in Grand Rapids on Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXMI) — Former President Donald Trump is coming to Michigan on Saturday.

Trump is hosting a rally inside Van Andel Arena in downtown Grand Rapids. It's one week after an assassination attempt during an outdoor rally in Pennsylvania.

TOP FIVE THINGS TO KNOW FROM PAST RALLY GOERS



Have a ticket.

Get down early.

Bring water and snacks before the doors open.

Know where to park.

Don't bring anything that might be considered a weapon.

The event is expected to draw thousands downtown.

"I would say get here early. There's tons of people coming to support Trump," Austin Juersivich said.

Juersivich attended a Trump rally back in 2018. He adds that the best thing people can do is bring plenty of water and food as they wait.

"It's going to be hot. You're going to be hungry. But honestly, just enjoy your time," Juersivich explained.

The Kent County GOP has seen increased interest in ticketing to see Trump.

"If you're going to come down to Grand Rapids, come early, and park as far away as you can walk," Kent County GOP Bob Reminga Public Relations Director Bob Reminga said.

In 2019, Trump held a rally inside Van Andel, drawing thousands of people across the state. Several people camped outside the night before in hopes of seeing Trump.

Thousands come to support Trump for downtown rally

"The doors open at 1. I probably would get there, you know, by seven or eight o'clock in the morning. Just pretend I'm at the old Best Buy sale where the people were setting up a tent for the new VCR, camera or something crazy," Reminga said.

We have limited details about the event. It's his first rally since the attempt on his life. The arena's website shows the venue can host 12,000 people. In 2019, there was hardly an empty seat inside.

America Votes Trump to return to campaign trail with first stop in Grand Rapids Zac Harmon

"Because you have a ticket, there's a good chance you might not get in if you wait too long. Because it's a if-you-snooze-you-lose-type deal," Reminga explained.

Security information is limited. I reached out to multiple law enforcement agencies and Van Andel Arena. Their protection plans are under wraps.

We can see they still have metal detectors by all doors. There are signs around the arena that show there is a no-bag policy. The arena's website shows "small clutches no larger than 4.5" x 6.5" x 2" will be permitted." It's unclear at this moment if this is still going to be allowed during the former president's visit.

"Just pretend you're going on an airplane. ... I think you'll have a lot of fun," Reminga said.

Security Measures

Additional security will be in place for the rally. The Secret Service is in charge of the arena, with local law enforcement agencies providing assistance.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says it along with the Kent County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police, and other city police departments will take part in protecting the President and rally-goers.

Road Closures and Parking

The city of Grand Rapids announced a number of roads will be closed on Saturday.

Fulton Street will be closed from Monroe Avenue to Ionia Avenue; Ottawa Avenue will be closed from Fulton Street to Oakes Street; Oakes Street will be closed Ottawa Avenue to Ionia Avenue; Weston Street will be closed from Ionia Avenue to Van Andel Arena.

WXMI A map of closures for the Trump Vance campaign rally at Van Andel Arena for July 20, 2024.

Grand Rapids police say there will also be short-term, rolling road closures before and after the event. The city's road closure map will provide updated information throughout the day.

According to the city of Grand Rapids, there are 4,000 metered parking spaces and 9,000 ramp spaces. Prices for special events in downtown Grand Rapids range from $12 to $16. All ramps and lots will be open Saturday, except parking area 2, which is located directly south of Van Andel Arena.

The Rapid and DASH lines will run throughout the day, but routes will be detours around the road closures near the arena.

“The safety and security of everyone in downtown and elsewhere in our city is our top priority,” said GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom. “We are asking everyone to allow extra time for travel and parking, to cooperate with directions given by law enforcement, and be to be patient and courteous.”

