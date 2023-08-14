Watch Now
News

Actions

What we know about the pilot of the MiG 23 that crashed in metro Detroit

Officials say two people have been taken to a local hospital after they successfully ejected an aircraft before a crash during the Yankee Air Museum's Thunder Over Michigan Air Show on Sunday. According to the Wayne County Airport Authority, a MiG-23 demonstration plane crashed into a parking lot at the Waverly on the Lake Apartments in Belleville shortly after 4 p.m.
Posted at 6:36 AM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 06:40:30-04

(WXYZ) — The FAA and NTSB are investigating after a MiG 23 fighter jet crashed during the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show on Sunday afternoon.

The pilot and another person in the jet safely ejected over a lake, and the jet later crashed in a parking lot at the Waverly on the Lake Apartments in Van Buren Township.

No one on the ground was injured, and officials say the two people in the jet were taken to the hospital as a precaution but are expected to be OK.

According to the Air Show's website, the plane was piloted by Dan Filer, who is from Texas.

Last year, KTBS, the ABC station based in Shreveport, Louisiana, profiled Filer as part of a "Hometown Patriot" segment.

According to KTBS, Filer collects Soviet-made fighter jets and is a retired U.S. Navy lieutenant commander.

"It's the only privately owned flying MiG 23 in the world," Filer told KTBS last year.

The TV station also reports that he has two other MiG fighter jets that he's restoring and a training jet.

Mig 23 crashes at Thunder over Michigan Air Show Sunday; no injuries reported

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Good morning Detroit: Send us your video & be on TV