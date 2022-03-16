What would happen if Michigan kept Daylight Saving Time all year?

The U.S. Senate passed a bill that would keep Daylight Saving Time all year throughout the United States.

The bill would have to also be passed in the House before it can head to President Joe Biden's desk.

Over the weekend, Michigan and most of the rest of the U.S. moved clocks ahead one hour as Daylight Saving Time began.

What would happen in Michigan if we kept Daylight Saving Time all year? Several things.

First, as 7 First Alert Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes explained, it would be great in the summer – we'd get later sunsets and the sun rises at a decent hour.

In January though, the sun wouldn't rise until after 9 a.m. That means kids standing in the dark at bus stops, and the volume of traffic is much higher after dark.

Also, because the sun wouldn't rise until significantly later, that means colder mornings with roads staying icy longer.

Throughout winter, the sun wouldn't rise until after 8 a.m. in all of November, December, January and February.

For instance: In June, the sunrise would be at 5:55 a.m. and sunset at 9:13 p.m.

But, in January if we kept Daylight Saving Time, the sunrise would be at 9:01 a.m. and the sunset would be at 6:10 p.m.