What you need to know about changes to asthma inhaler Flovent

In today’s Health Alert, the new year has brought a big change for asthma patients who use a popular drug to help them breathe.

The inhaler brand has been discontinued and replaced with a generic version that may not be covered by the patient’s insurance company.

The change is taking some asthma patients by surprise. As of Jan. 1, the medication called Flovent is no longer being produced. Instead, its manufacturer, GSK, is now offering an authorized generic version that’s identical to Flovent, but without the branding.

For decades, Flovent has been the most commonly-used, daily anti-inflammatory medication. Thousands of people with persistent asthma have depended on it to help prevent breathing issues. The inhaled drug shrinks swelling in the airways and reduces the body’s response to the triggers that make it hard to breathe.

Health experts say the generic drug works the same as Flovent, but the concern is that it may not be covered as widely by insurance companies. That means patients may need to scramble to get new prescriptions for a different medication that is covered by their insurer.

Of course, this switch is coming at a time of the year when respiratory illnesses are at their highest. The winter virus season is a crucial time for asthma patients to have a daily, preventive medication like Flovent. COVID-19, flu and RSV are some of the biggest causes of asthma attacks in kids. And that can often lead to emergency room visits.

Te disappearance of Flovent seems to all come down to the complexities of healthcare and drug pricing.

The manufacturer, GSK, says the generic versions of the aerosol and powder “provide patients in the United States with potentially lower cost alternatives of these medically important products.”

However, experts in the industry point out that GSK is making the switch at the same time that Medicaid rebate laws are changing. There is no longer a cap on the amount of Medicaid rebates companies are required to pay as penalties for raising the price of medicines more than inflation.

According to data from GoodRX, the price of the branded Flovent has increased about 47% since 2014. So, GSK could have ended up incurring large rebates to Medicaid this year that may have exceeded the cost of the drug.

However, regardless of the reason for the switch, if you were a user of Flovent, check with your insurance company right away to see if the generic version is covered. And, talk with your healthcare provider to find out what alternatives may be available.