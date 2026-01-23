(WXYZ) — With the bitter temperatures hitting metro Detroit, our focus on windchill is not just about comfort, it's about safety.

For example, 0 degrees with a 15 mph wind can feel like -20.

What you need to know about the 3 stages of frostbite

At that level, frostbite can start in about 30 minutes, and we're going to find ourselves in this zone for the next 36 to 48 hours.

Feels-like temperatures in metro Detroit are expected to be around -20, but if you're Up North, it will be even colder and could have wind chills of -40 to -45. In those temperatures, frostbite can happen in as little as 10 minutes.

There are three stages of frostbite that you should be aware of.

The first is frostnip. Frostnip is mild and reversible. You're skin may be red to purple or lighter than your natural skin tone. It may also go numb, slightly painful or tingly. This is a warning stage where skin damage is temporary.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, if you get symptoms, get inside immediately and thaw the affected area of the skin with warm water, but never hot water.

The second stage is superficial frostbite. That requires medical treatment, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Your skin might feel warm, but the clinic said the water in your skin is slowly freezing into ice crystals, meaning you can have a "pins and needles" feeling.

The final stage is severe or deep frostbite. That's when the lower layers of skin freeze and total numbness sets in. You also may not be able to move the area. Get medical attention immediately if you have any of those symptoms.