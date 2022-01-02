What you should know to prepare for the first big snowfall of the season

SOUTHFIELD, Mich (WXYZ) — The snow is beautiful, but it also can be dangerous.

To help people prepare for the first big snow fall of the season, Diane Cross with MDOT says, ease up on the gas petal.

“Obviously if we have slick roads drivers have to slow down" says Cross.

MDOT advises people to give themself more time to get to their destination. Also, make sure there is plenty of space between your car and the one in front of you.

“Even if you know how to drive in the snow a lot of people don’t so you will have to do a lot of defensive driving,” says Cross.

Another tip, MDOT says ramps, overpasses and bridges always freeze first. To be safe, make sure you are at a slower pace before getting off the expressway.

“Even if you didn’t have anything happening on the freeway that you felt while driving as soon as you get onto a ramp, now you’re on a bridge...and you will see slick spots there before you will a freeway,” says Cross.

Snow trucks starting laying salt on the grounds this afternoon and they will continue throughout the night, when you see them, move over.

“Just because you see them, you can not always assume that they can see you,” says Cross.

It’s the law for drivers to move over for ANY vehicle on the side of the road...be it a tow truck, police officer, or emergency crew. Lastly, Cross says it simple but some people neglect to fully clean off their car before driving.

“If you’ve got snow that’s maybe blinding you that you can’t see maybe you should not be driving."

To see road conditions, crashes, and road closures visit michigan.gov/drive