What's next for Larry Nassar following his sentencing for sex abuse?

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) - It’s not over yet for Larry Nassar: He still has to face another judge before starting his centuries-long prison sentences.

Nassar was transferred from the custody of the Ingham County Sheriff Wednesday afternoon to the Eaton County Sheriff, because he still must be sentenced in Eaton County on three more sexual assault convictions.

“Sir, you do not deserve to walk outside of a prison ever again,” said Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina as she sentenced Nassar to 40-175 years in state prison.

“I just signed your death warrant,” said Judge Aquilina.

The 54-year-old has 21 days to appeal.

“Do you acknowledge receipt of your appellate rights,” asked the Judge during the sentencing Wednesday.

"Your honor, I’ve got the notice of the right to appeal and I’m providing it to my client now,” said Nassar defense attorney Matt Newburg.

“Do you acknowledge it,” Judge Aquilina asked Nassar.

“Yes, yes your honor,” said Nassar.

In the meantime, Nassar will have the Eaton County judge on January 31.

But before Nassar ever steps foot in a Michigan Department of Corrections prison he will have to serve his 60 year sentence on federal child pornography convictions. If he survives those six decades in federal prison, then he’ll be transferred to the state system.

Next week in the Eaton County case, Larry Nassar will have to face even more victim impact statements.

Attorney General Bill Schuette would not let Nassar plead guilty without forcing him to listen to the young women and girls that he assaulted.