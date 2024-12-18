What's that up there? Christmas tree on billboard beam off I-75 has spread holiday cheer for decades

(WXYZ) — Every December, for 40-some years, people driving down I-75 in Detroit have seen a mysterious Christmas tree.

It’s an annual symbol of joy that some say they’ve looked forward to seeing every Christmas for their entire lives.

It was not an easy task to find out who has been placing this tree over a hundred feet up on a silo every year. Eventually, I found the team responsible, and it may surprise you!

"I’d say it has probably been there over 40-something years," said Tonya Davis.

Nik Sinistaj added, "who was the brave guy that got up there to put it together?"

For decades, thousands of people driving along I-75 in southwest Detroit during December have found themselves saying, "is that a Christmas tree?"

"It reminds me of Christmastime every time you see that tree up there," said Tonya.

On social media, a picture of the mystery tree has surfaced with people commenting that they look for it every holiday season.

Some say that it's part of their drive home for Christmas. Some that it always brings a smile to their face — and most, asking: "Who's doing this?"

"I had no idea who put it up there," said Nik.

To find out I called Detroit City Council, MDOT, private billboard owners, and finally local cement company St. Mary's Cement.

"It’s surprising once they realize that it's a cement plant here making it happen," said Johnny Spartling, control room operator at St. Mary's Cement.

Johnny has been with St. Mary's Cement since 1985, and tells me the team here has been putting up this tree every December since before he even got here.

The plant opened in 1971.

I asked, " do you know the origin story of this? Who had the idea that sparked this tradition?"

"It was a supervisor over at the pack house ... the guys over at the pack house decided to put up a tree to celebrate the holiday and it just took off from there," he said.

According to Johnny, the trees are often real, they used to lift them by crane, now it’s by elevator, and it takes a lot of guts to go the 150 feet up and help place the lit Christmas tree at the end of a support beam.

"They’ll connect a harness where they don’t have to worry about falling over," said Johnny.

One metro Detroiter sent us a photo saying his late uncle used to help put up the tree. He wrote that seeing it up there makes him think of his uncle every Christmas.

"We didn’t expect that outpouring of love about the tree," said Johnny.

It’s one of the many family stories surrounding this mystery tree.

"If it’s not up there then we’ll feel like something was wrong," said Tonya.

Nik added, "I think it’s a wonderful thing honestly."

It's a small, but powerful symbol of joy — every holiday season.

"I say it’s helped rebuild the community from the bottom up with a solid foundation, and that Christmas tree is part of that foundation," said Johnny.

The gentlemen here at St. Mary's Cement tell me they have no plans of stopping this tradition.

