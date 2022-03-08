Watch
News

Actions

'When Every Second Counts' - A 7 First Alert Weather Special airs March 23 on WXYZ

severe weather special wxyz
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WXYZ
Severe weather special to air on WXYZ on March 23.
severe weather special wxyz
Posted at 12:39 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 12:57:36-05

(WXYZ) — Spring is just around the corner. While we look forward to warmer weather, it is important to take a deeper look at threatening weather that typically comes in spring and summer.

Severe Weather Week starts on March 20 in Michigan.

Metro Detroit experienced a very active severe weather season in 2021 that included multiple tornado touchdowns and warnings, as well as devastating flooding on our freeways and in homes.

On Wednesday, March 23, The 7 First Alert Weather team will air a special titled 'When Every Second Counts - A 7 First Alert Weather Special from 7:30 to 8:00 p.m.

The show will look at how changing climate conditions are putting our area at risk for more extreme weather events.

It will highlight the various dangers metro Detroit faces and will outline crucial safety measures, some of which you may not be familiar with.

You'll be able to watch the special on WXYZ-TV and on on your favorite streaming devices on March 23 at 7:30.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!