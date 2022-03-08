'When Every Second Counts' - A 7 First Alert Weather Special airs March 23 on WXYZ

(WXYZ) — Spring is just around the corner. While we look forward to warmer weather, it is important to take a deeper look at threatening weather that typically comes in spring and summer.

Severe Weather Week starts on March 20 in Michigan.

Metro Detroit experienced a very active severe weather season in 2021 that included multiple tornado touchdowns and warnings, as well as devastating flooding on our freeways and in homes.

On Wednesday, March 23, The 7 First Alert Weather team will air a special titled 'When Every Second Counts - A 7 First Alert Weather Special from 7:30 to 8:00 p.m.

The show will look at how changing climate conditions are putting our area at risk for more extreme weather events.

It will highlight the various dangers metro Detroit faces and will outline crucial safety measures, some of which you may not be familiar with.

You'll be able to watch the special on WXYZ-TV and on on your favorite streaming devices on March 23 at 7:30.

