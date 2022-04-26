When is it safe to plant in Michigan? You should probably wait a few weeks

(WXYZ) — It seems like winter may never actually leave us in Michigan. Last week we had snow, and despite temperatures in the 80s over the weekend, we'll be back below the 30s for overnight lows this week.
That means it's not quite safe to plant your plants – yet.
7 First Alert Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said during the first week of May, 26% of seasons in the last 100 years had a freeze.
Then, in the second week of May, 14% of seasons had a freeze. The third week, 5% had a freeze that week or later, and the last week of May was just 1%
That's when it's usually safe as you get closer to Memorial Day.
The top five latest freezes we've had in metro Detroit are:
- May 29 – 1966
- May 22 – 1883
- May 19 – 2002
- May 18 – 1973
- May 16 – 1984 and 1967
The bottom line: You should probably wait a few more weeks before it's safe to plant.