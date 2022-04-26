When is it safe to plant in Michigan? You should probably wait a few weeks

(WXYZ) — It seems like winter may never actually leave us in Michigan. Last week we had snow, and despite temperatures in the 80s over the weekend, we'll be back below the 30s for overnight lows this week.

That means it's not quite safe to plant your plants – yet.

7 First Alert Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said during the first week of May, 26% of seasons in the last 100 years had a freeze.

Then, in the second week of May, 14% of seasons had a freeze. The third week, 5% had a freeze that week or later, and the last week of May was just 1%

That's when it's usually safe as you get closer to Memorial Day.

The top five latest freezes we've had in metro Detroit are:

May 29 – 1966

May 22 – 1883

May 19 – 2002

May 18 – 1973

May 16 – 1984 and 1967

The bottom line: You should probably wait a few more weeks before it's safe to plant.