When will WNIC begin playing holiday music? It looks like Friday

(WXYZ) — When the calendar flipped to November on Monday, many people went from spooky season straight into holiday season.

For many people, that means decorations and Christmas music, and 100.3 WNIC is the station that normally flips first when it comes to holiday music.

According to the WNIC Twitter account, that switch will happen Friday.

We asked yesterday if it was too early for music, and hundreds of people commented with their thoughts.

"Heck no. Thanksgiving comes first. Slow down and enjoy fall," one person responded.

"We are starting the Christmas decorating today and gonna put our tree up this week and yep, we will play Xmas music. We played it a couple weeks ago with our Halloween decorations up," another person said.