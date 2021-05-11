Where are all the pickup trucks? Buyers & dealers see major shortage

(WXYZ) — Where are all the new pickup trucks? That's what a growing number of car shoppers is asking after visiting dealerships with fewer and fewer pickups on the lot.

Dealerships are normally stocked full of pickups, the hottest selling vehicles, but many dealerships are now empty.

There's also been a photo going around showing Ford parking thousands of brand-new F-150 pickups at the Kentucky Speedway, as well as lots in metro Detroit, waiting on computer chips.

The chip shortage is wreaking havoc on what should be a great year for car sales: Popular pickups and SUVs are running short as manufacturers struggle to get parts.

The car dealer's association said if you see one you think you want, you should grab it because it may be gone.

If you got rid of an old pickup a couple of years ago, brace yourself.

Automobile website "The Drive" says vintage Ford and Chevy pickups from the 70s and 80s that used to sell for around $5,000 are now selling for $50,000 or more.