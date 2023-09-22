Where UAW-Big 3 negotiations stand ahead of potential new strikes

By Friday afternoon, more United Auto Workers union members could be hitting the picket line across the country.

UAW President Shawn Fain has set a 12 p.m. deadline for Friday to reach deals with the Big Three automakers, otherwise, more plants will walk out on strike.

Currently, the UAW is on strike at the Ford Michigan Assmebly Plant in Wayne, Stellantis Assembly Complex in Toledo, Ohio and a GM Assembly Plant in Wetnzville, Missouri.

Fain will speak at 10 a.m. and he's expected to announce where negotiations stand and the next plants that will join the Stand Up Strike plan at 12 p.m.

People have been picketing at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne for more than a week, and the strike is still going strong.

GM said they gave their fifth record offer to the UAW late Thursday night.

"We’ve put a 5th record offer on the table and are ready, as we always have been, to bargain in good faith to reach a deal that rewards our team members and allows GM to succeed and thrive into the future," a statement reads from the automaker.

Meanwhile, Ford tell us, "We continue to negotiate with the UAW. Our focus has not wavered on reaching a deal that rewards our employees, allows us to create great value for customers from Ford’s unique position as the most American automaker and enables Ford to invest and grow."

Stellantis provided a glimmer of hope for a breakthrough earlier this week by giving the union a new contract proposal, but a spokesperson said the offer primarly covered non-economic issues.

The UAW is calling for a 36% page increase, elimination of two-tier wage system, restoration of traditional pensions and more.