Where you can find a fish fry in metro Detroit during Lent 2022

(WXYZ) — For those not eating meat on Fridays during Lent, we've found some of the best spots across metro Detroit for a fish fry, some are offering carryout or drive-thru options this year.
Check out the list below, coming from Facebook events and announcements. If you have a spot we should add, email us at webteam@wxyz.com.
Flat Rock Elks
3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on March 4, March 18, April 1 and April 18
26917 Telegraph Rd. (Cash only)
HELLENIC CULTURAL CENTER
36375 Joy Road, Westland 48185
Fridays, March 4 - April 15
Lenten Seafood Buffet
VFW 1146 Bruce Post - St. Clair Shores
4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent
28404 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores
Cash only and carry-out available
River's Edge Brewing Co.
125 S. Main St. Ste. 400 in Milford
4 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Friday
St. Blase Catholic Church - Sterling Heights
4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays
12151 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights
Carry-out only
St. Josaphat & Sweetest Heart of Mary Church - Detroit
Begin on Friday, March 4
4440 Russell St., Detroit
Dine in or carry-out
Scotty Simpson Fish & Chips
11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays
22200 Fenkell, Detroit
The Commonwealth Club
30088 Dequindre Rd. in Warren
5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Fridays in Lent
St. John Paul II Parish Detroit
3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
5830 Simon St. in Detroit
P.L.A.V. Post #10
Fridays starting March 4 during Lent
11824 Jos Campau in Hamtramck
American Legion Post 351
Fridays during Lent
Hazel Park Eagles
22010 N. Chrysler Dr. in Hazel Park
Fridays from March 4 - April 15 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Kuhnhenn Brewing Co.
Fridays during Lent
5919 Chicago Rd. in Warren
Knights of Columbus #1802
Fridays during Lent from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
3530 Biddle Ave. in Wyandotte
Rogala's Bar & Grill
31831 Ford Rd, Garden City, MI