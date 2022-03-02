Watch
Where you can find a fish fry in metro Detroit during Lent 2022

For those not eating meat on Fridays during Lent, we've found some of the best spots across metro Detroit for a fish fry, some are offering carry out or drive-thru options this year.
Posted at 11:39 AM, Mar 02, 2022
Check out the list below, coming from Facebook events and announcements. If you have a spot we should add, email us at webteam@wxyz.com.

Flat Rock Elks
3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on March 4, March 18, April 1 and April 18
26917 Telegraph Rd. (Cash only)

HELLENIC CULTURAL CENTER
36375 Joy Road, Westland 48185
Fridays, March 4 - April 15
Lenten Seafood Buffet

VFW 1146 Bruce Post - St. Clair Shores
4 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent
28404 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores
Cash only and carry-out available

River's Edge Brewing Co.
125 S. Main St. Ste. 400 in Milford
4 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Friday

St. Blase Catholic Church - Sterling Heights
4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays
12151 15 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights
Carry-out only

St. Josaphat & Sweetest Heart of Mary Church - Detroit
Begin on Friday, March 4
4440 Russell St., Detroit
Dine in or carry-out

Scotty Simpson Fish & Chips
11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays
22200 Fenkell, Detroit

The Commonwealth Club
30088 Dequindre Rd. in Warren
5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Fridays in Lent

St. John Paul II Parish Detroit
3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
5830 Simon St. in Detroit

P.L.A.V. Post #10
Fridays starting March 4 during Lent
11824 Jos Campau in Hamtramck

American Legion Post 351
Fridays during Lent

Hazel Park Eagles
22010 N. Chrysler Dr. in Hazel Park
Fridays from March 4 - April 15 - 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kuhnhenn Brewing Co.
Fridays during Lent
5919 Chicago Rd. in Warren

Knights of Columbus #1802
Fridays during Lent from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
3530 Biddle Ave. in Wyandotte

Rogala's Bar & Grill
31831 Ford Rd, Garden City, MI

